BURBANK, S.D. (KCAU) — A woman from Burbank, South Dakota was killed Friday after a vehicle crashed through a garage wall of a home.

Just before noon on Friday, the Clay County Sheriff’s unit responded along with Fire and EMS officials to a crash at a residence where a vehicle crashed into a garage wall, exited through the backyard, and struck a woman, the Clay County Sheriff said in a release.

Officials identified the woman as 54-year-old Elizabeth Williams. Williams was transported by air and taken to a hospital in Sioux City where she later died from her injuries.

The driver, identified as Joyce Hawley, 58, of Burbank, was uninjured.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing and charges will be determined after the investigation is concluded.

The Clay County Sheriff is being assisted in the investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.