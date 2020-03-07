South Dakota wildlife officials scale back nest-raider bounty program

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota wildlife officials are scaling back Gov. Kristi Noem’s program that pays bounties for predators that raid migratory birds’ nests.

KELO-TV reports that the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission voted Friday to extend the program for a second year but cap spending at $250,000 and set bounties at $5 per tail from a raccoon, striped skunk, opossum, red fox or badger.

Last year the cap was $500,000 and the bounty was $10 per tail.

Bounties will now be paid regardless of whether a predator is shot or trapped.

Last year bounties applied only to trapped animals.