DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — Tyson Foods in Dakota Dunes is laying off 262 employees, according to the South Dakota WARN website.

Last October, Tyson Foods announced they would be moving their corporate office employees to their headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. This decision is affecting employees at offices in Chicago, Downers Grove Illinois, and Dakota Dunes.

All members of the Dakota Dunes staff were offered the opportunity to move to Springdale, the WARN document states, but many chose to remain in Siouxland.

The last day of work for the employees choosing to stay in Siouxland and the surrounding area is currently expected to be July 31. In total, 262 team members from Dakota Dunes will be terminated within 14 days of that date.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said that he believes that job losses would have a terrible impact when KCAU 9 spoke to him in October 2022.

Officials with Tyson stated that the locations in Chicago and Dakota Dunes will eventually close because the transfer is intended to “enhance team member agility and enable faster decision-making.”

Other Siouxland businesses announced layoffs and closings recently. These businesses include Global Foods Processing Inc. and David’s Bridal.