South Dakota teen giving away car to family in need

YANKTON, SD (KCAU) – A South Dakota teenager is giving away a car to someone in need, and she’s looking for qualified families.

Payton Steffensen is Miss South Dakota’s outstanding teen for 2019.

She has already purchased and refurbished Volkswagen Beetle, but she needs another donation to put the car’s title and licensing in the winner’s name.

She is also looking for more entries from people who could use a new ride.

“Being able to have a reliable form of transportation is key in any family, and especially in a single-parent household. So knowing that I just wanted to reach out to another family and help them out,” said Payton Steffensen

The deadline to enter for your chance to win the car is tomorrow.

You just need to show Payton why your family needs it. Her email is paytonskeysofhope@gmail.com.

If you’d like to donate, this is the link to Payton’s go fund me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/paytons-keys-of-hope?fbclid=IwAR3ZxbKIkpS17CJQdZfIfcQsps-um678TBiuEi6CXWP57wva63iZthzZcSw