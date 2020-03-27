South Dakota tallies 12 new virus cases, 21 total recoveries

S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health tallied 12 new COVID-19 cases and five new recoveries into the state total Friday.

As of this writing, South Dakota has 58 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those cases, 21 people have recovered and one has died.

Also according to the DOH, 2387 COVID-19 tests have come back negative and 20 tests are pending results.

South Dakota counties and their number of COVID-19 cases are listed below.

Aurora, 1 Beadle, 16 Bon Homme, 1 Brown, 2 Brookings, 1 Charles Mix, 1 Codington, 1 Davison, 2 Faulk, 1 Hughes, 1 Lawrence, 2 Lincoln, 2 Lyman, 1 McCook, 2 Meade, 1 Minnehaha, 18 Pennington, 13 Union, 1

Governor Kristi Noem will hold a brief media availability Friday at 1:30 to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state of South Dakota.

