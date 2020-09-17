South Dakota Supreme Court: Yankton police sergeants ineligible for union

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that sergeants in the Yankton Police Department are ineligible for membership in a collective bargaining unit.
In reversing a circuit court decision, the high court agreed with labor officials who said that because sergeants had the authority to hire or make recommendations on hiring they could not belong to a union.
In an opinion filed Wednesday, the Supreme Court reversed a ruling from the First Judicial Circuit Court on an appeal from the City of Yankton.
