South Dakota Senator Thune tests negative for COVID-19

In this image from video, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Senator John Thune has tested negative for COVID-19.

The 59-year-old Republican returned to his home state of South Dakota this week after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

His spokesman Ryan Wrasse said Thune’s doctor recommended he be tested for the coronavirus on Friday.

Wrasse said the fact that Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has COVID-19 factored into the doctor’s decision to request a test for Thune.

Paul kept working in the Senate for six days after getting tested, saying he had no symptoms.

South Dakota’s other senator, Republican Mike Rounds, is self-isolating at his family farm following the vote on a $2.2 trillion fiscal package.