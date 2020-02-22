South Dakota Senate passes Gov. Noem’s proposal to streamline county zoning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has passed Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to overhaul the decision-making for county zoning.

It would pave the way for permitting for feedlots and other projects.

The Republican governor has pitched the bill as bolstering economic growth in the state by making the process more predictable and fair.

But opponents say it cuts people who object to feedlots or other projects out of the decision-making process.

Her proposal would get rid of stringent vote requirements for permits in some counties.

The bill would also make it more difficult to appeal decisions once they are made.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories