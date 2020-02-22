South Dakota Senate passes Gov. Noem’s proposal to streamline county zoning

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has passed Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to overhaul the decision-making for county zoning.

It would pave the way for permitting for feedlots and other projects.

The Republican governor has pitched the bill as bolstering economic growth in the state by making the process more predictable and fair.

But opponents say it cuts people who object to feedlots or other projects out of the decision-making process.

Her proposal would get rid of stringent vote requirements for permits in some counties.

The bill would also make it more difficult to appeal decisions once they are made.