South Dakota road damage from storms pegged at $7.5 million

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — An assessment of the conditions of South Dakota’s highways and byways following spring storms has pegged damage at $7.5 million.

South Dakota Department of Transportation engineer Tammy Williams told the state Transportation Commission Thursday damage to county roads has reached more than $6 million and $1.5 million to state highways.

KELO-TV reports county governments haven’t yet figured out how much work is waiting from snow and ice in May. Crews are still waiting for the water to go down in many places.

Williams says counties want special inspections of 261 bridges across South Dakota. Twelve bridges have been closed and three have traffic confined to single lanes because officials don’t know how much weight the structures can bear.

