South Dakota residents 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health announced that the statewide move to Phase 2 in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan will start on April 5.

Health officials said the vaccines will be made available to any state resident who are 16 years and older, in addition to anyone from Phase 1 who hasn’t yet chosen to be vaccinated.

“Given our efficient and orderly vaccination distribution efforts and increased allocation, we are delighted to open up Phase 2 starting Monday,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “Without a doubt, this is testament to the hard work and dedication of our frontline workers, our healthcare and pharmacy partners, and the staff at the Department of Health. I encourage all South Dakotans to schedule their vaccination today.”

South Dakota remains a leader in the vaccination efforts at both the regional and national levels.

As of March 31, 43% of the state’s population has received at least one dose and 28% of them have completed their full series.