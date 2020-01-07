South Dakota U.S. Representative Johnson visits Yankton business

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – It isn’t just presidential candidates that are speaking out about the uncertainty in the Middle East.

South Dakota U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson saying we need mature leadership in Washington now more than ever.

Rep. Johnson making those comments after touring Ehresmann Engineering Inc. on Monday.

The company supplies remote video surveillance systems to parts of the southern border.

“Now is a time for us to make sure that we are not escalating the situation. Having General Solumani dead is a good thing for the world. It’s a safer place because he’s gone, but we’re going to have a fair amount of unpredictability in the weeks ahead,” said Rep. Johnston.

Johnson is scheduled to head back to Washington Tuesday when the House reconvenes after Winter Break.