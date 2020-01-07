South Dakota U.S. Representative Johnson visits Yankton business

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – It isn’t just presidential candidates that are speaking out about the uncertainty in the Middle East.

South Dakota U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson saying we need mature leadership in Washington now more than ever.

Rep. Johnson making those comments after touring Ehresmann Engineering Inc. on Monday.

The company supplies remote video surveillance systems to parts of the southern border.

“Now is a time for us to make sure that we are not escalating the situation. Having General Solumani dead is a good thing for the world. It’s a safer place because he’s gone, but we’re going to have a fair amount of unpredictability in the weeks ahead,” said Rep. Johnston.

Johnson is scheduled to head back to Washington Tuesday when the House reconvenes after Winter Break.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories