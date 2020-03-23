South Dakota reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, total now 28

PIERRE, SD (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota during a press conference Monday.

The results are from Sunday and bring South Dakota to 28 positive cases of COVID-19. The state has also seen 762 tests come back negative with 265 tests pending results.

South Dakota has seen one death and six recoveries from the virus.

Gov. Noem said three of the seven new positive cases are currently hospitalized and the state is working to identify potential community spread of the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, Beadle is the only county in the state with community spread.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota by county as of March 23 at 10:20 a.m.

Beadle 12

Bon Homme 1

Brown 1

Charles Mix 1

Codington 1

Davison 2

Hughes 1

Lyman 1

McCook 2

Minnehaha 5

Pennington 1



Currently, 19 of South Dakota’s cases are in people 40 or older and nine cases are in people 39 and younger.

More details can be found on the South Dakota Department of Health’s website.

