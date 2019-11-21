South Dakota receives disaster assistance fund to help Yankton County

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – On Monday, President Trump approved a $17 million fund for Disaster Assistance, the fourth declaration this year, for South Dakota.

Now residents along the Jim River in Yankton County will be able to apply for federal assistance through FEMA.

But it wasn’t just homes that were impacted, and locals say many farmers in the area also couldn’t catch a break.

“Huge impact on agriculture and farmers some fled not even being able to be planted or if they were planted something came along later that destroyed that. So, it would be nice to have 2020 be a year where people could really recover or at least more fully recover,” said Michelle Redman, Yankton resident.

Coming up at 10 pm we will have more on the impact of the continued flooding had on the community and how many in Yankton county were displaced because of it.