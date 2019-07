SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – South Dakotans affected by flooding have received almost $7 million in Federal Aid.

Federal Agencies have gotten $6.7 million to home and business owners recovering from the floods. That includes $2,8 million in insurance payments from 187 claims.

According to FEMA, over 1800 people have registered for assistance.

The deadline to apply for Federal Assistance in South Dakota is August 6.