South Dakota public universities move online for remainder of semester

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – In response to Governor Noem’s Executive Order all South Dakota public universities will transition spring classes online for the remained for the semester.

The decision was reached by the South Dakota Board of Regents Tuesday and will also postpone graduation ceremonies until further notice. The spring semester is scheduled to end May 8.

USD President Sheila K. Gestring said the decision was not made lightly.

“We know that this is not the semester our students anticipated. We share their disappointment in the lost opportunity to learn together, to celebrate together and to be together,” Gestring said. “However, we are incredibly proud of the selfless way our Coyote community has rallied together to make the best of an unpredictable situation.”