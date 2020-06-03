South Dakota public universities alter fall schedule, will hold classes on some holidays

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Board of Regents said Wednesday all six public universities in the state will resume in-person classes this fall with an altered observance of some holidays.

The board announced last month its commitment to on-campus operations for the fall semester. Wednesday, the regents said all campuses will begin instruction three days earlier than originally scheduled.

The fall semester will begin Aug. 19 and conclude classroom instruction by Thanksgiving.

Instead of returning to campus after the Thanksgiving recess (Nov. 25-29), students will complete their final exams remotely.

Regents President John W. Bastian said the goal is to maintain the academic calendar while being mindful of public health.

“Our university presidents recommended this adjustment to reduce student travel to and from campus,” Bastian said. “Everyone is looking for ways to successfully operate during a global pandemic and avoid the spread of this coronavirus wherever possible.”

Holiday Class Schedule

In an effort to provide required instructional time in a condensed semester and reduce travel, the board has designated three holidays to become class days.

Those holiday are Labor Day, Native American Day, and Veterans Day.

With classes in session on those dates, universities will plan programming to appropriately recognize the holidays, the board said.

The board said employees will be given time off in lieu of those holidays later in the year.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, students have two non-class days available as they prepare for final exams Dec. 2-8.

All university campuses plan to be closed between Christmas and New Year’s Day to facilitate deep cleaning and other preparations for the spring semester.

The South Dakota Board of Regents is the constitutional governing body for the following institutions:

Black Hills State University,

Dakota State University,

Northern State University,

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology,

South Dakota State University,

University of South Dakota,

South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired, and

South Dakota School for the Deaf.

Pandemic planning is underway on all campuses, with additional details and protocols to be announced, the board said.

University-specific news releases and websites will have up-to-date information on the status of campus operations.

