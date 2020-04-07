South Dakota philanthropist to donate $150,000 to Siouxland Recovery Fund helping those impacted by COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – T. Denny Sanford, a South Dakota philanthropist and owner of First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard, announced on Tuesday that he will donate $150,000 to the Siouxland Recovery Fund to aid in helping those impacted by COVID-19.

Sanford said he’s taking this opportunity to challenge others in the community to step up and match his donation for relief in Siouxland.

The donations will provide financial resources to help meet the short, intermediate, and long-term needs for recovery in the community.

All of the donations will be used to support non-profit organizations providing direct assistance or support services to those impacted by the pandemic.

“This generous gift comes at the perfect time,” said Heather Hennings, President of United Way of Siouxland. “The Siouxland Recovery Fund Board will review & provide accountability for all funds and is preparing to review the applications received from local groups who’ve stepped up to meet the needs. We’ve seen organizations go above and beyond, often reaching into their reserves to provide critical services during this uncertainty.”

Donations can be made to the Siouxland Recovery Fund online or at any Security National Bank or Wells Fargo Bank drive-thru or overnight deposit box location throughout Siouxland.

They can also be mailed to the Siouxland Recovery Fund c/o United Way of Siouxland at 701 Steuben Street, Sioux City, Iowa, 51101.

Non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations and public agencies in the tri-state area that fit grant criteria are eligible to apply for grants that support relief and recovery efforts.

Officials said the applications will be received and processed on a rolling basis until further notice and the grants will be awarded based on the available resources.

The grant application is available at the Siouxland Recovery Fund’s website.

