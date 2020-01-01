South Dakota nonprofits reminded of loans available for September flooding, storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCAU) – South Dakota groups affected by storms and flooding in September are reminded to turn in applications for a Small Business Administration loan.

Low-interest federal disaster loans of up to $2 million can be used by private nonprofits to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets that were affected by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred Sept. 9-26, 2019. Applications are due by Jan. 17.

The interest rate for the loans is 2.75 percent with terms up to 30 years, depending on each applicant’s financial condition and set by the SBA.

Loans are available to eligible private nonprofits in Aurora, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union and Yankton counties; the Flandreau Santee Indian Reservation; and the Yankton Indian Reservation.

Eligible private nonprofits can also apply for SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid. Applications for this loan are due Aug. 18.

For more information or to apply online, click here. You can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call (800) 877-8339.