South Dakota man identified in fatal Union County crash

SPINK TOWNSHIP, S.D. (KCAU) – A South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Spink Township.

According to the release, at around 4:00 a.m., a 2003 Ford Taurus was westbound on South Dakota Highway 48 when the vehicle went across the eastbound lane, into the south ditch and rolled.

The driver, Keion Johnson, 20, Alcester, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation is ongoing by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.