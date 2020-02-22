South Dakota man identified from one-vehicle crash south of Parkston

PARKSTON, S.D. (KCAU) – A South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died from a one-vehicle crash six miles south of Parkston on Tuesday.
Authorities said Michael Cooper, 53, of Tripp, S.D., was identified as the driver and only person who died from a one-vehicle crash.
Officials said at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Tripp was driving north on S.D. Highway 37 in a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe when he lost control, rolled and thrown from the vehicle.
Authorities said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
Cooper was later pronounced dead from his injuries at the Parkston hospital.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
