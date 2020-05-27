South Dakota man airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash near Akron

AKRON, Iowa (KCUA) – A South Dakota man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle near Akron Saturday afternoon.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding the crash around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

The crash occurred near the intersection of County Road C-16 and Hwy 12 outside of Akron, Iowa.

An investigation was conducted and police determined the driver was Roland Swanson of Del Rapids, South Dakota.

Swanson was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Hwy 12. Police report he then left the roadway and crashed into the east ditch.

Swanson was airlifted by Mercy Air Care to Mercy Hospital with injuries.

Akron Fire, Akron Ambulance and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responded.

