South Dakota legislators prepare for crunch time on bills

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota legislators are facing possible late nights this week as a major deadline looms for bills to make it out of the chamber where they were first introduced.

For lawmakers, it will be the last chance to gain momentum for their proposals. But they will also have to work quickly.

Lawmakers will consider bills that aim to take away collective bargaining from employees of the Board of Regents.

They will also consider the attorney general’s proposal to roll back a program that requires judges to sentence low-level felons to probation rather than prison.

And they’ll try to move negotiations forward on a tight budget.