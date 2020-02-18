South Dakota legislators OK ban on plastics bans

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota legislators have passed a bill that would block towns and cities from banning plastic bags, cups, and straws.

The House’s approval Tuesday sends the bill to Gov. Kristi Noem for final approval.

Retail groups supported the bill, saying it’s costly for businesses to come up with alternatives to plastics.

State lawmakers said they wanted to preempt local bans. But Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, a Republican, called it government overreach.

Environmental groups and Democrats also opposed the bill.