South Dakota lawmakers want $10 million for county roads

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota House has passed a measure to allot $10 million to county roads as lawmakers decided how to spend $13 million of one-time spare change in the state budget.

The money is far from a done deal. The Senate would still need to approve it. As the deadline to pass a budget looms on Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem and lawmakers from the House and Senate are all bartering for their respective funding priorities.

Rep. Spencer Gosch, a Glenham Republican, said the proposal could be reconsidered by the House as budget negotiations continue this week.

