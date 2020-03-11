South Dakota lawmakers want $10 million for county roads

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota House has passed a measure to allot $10 million to county roads as lawmakers decided how to spend $13 million of one-time spare change in the state budget.

The money is far from a done deal. The Senate would still need to approve it. As the deadline to pass a budget looms on Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem and lawmakers from the House and Senate are all bartering for their respective funding priorities.

Rep. Spencer Gosch, a Glenham Republican, said the proposal could be reconsidered by the House as budget negotiations continue this week.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories