PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A House committee has approved a bill that aims to encourage pregnant women with drug addictions to get treatment.

Rep. Spencer Gosch introduced the bill after hearing of a high rate of pregnant women with drug addiction.

Under the state’s current laws, people can be charged with a felony if they possess or take drugs.

The bill would allow pregnant women to avoid a drug conviction if they complete an addiction recovery program and seek prenatal care.