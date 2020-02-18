South Dakota lawmakers, medical organizations discuss House bill to end school-required vaccination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The future of school-required vaccinations is up for debate with South Dakota lawmakers.

South Dakota House Bill 1235 would make it illegal to require a child to get a vaccination to go to school, something school districts currently require.

23 medical organizations and groups signed the statement opposing the bill said that immunization is one of the ten greatest public health achievements in the 20th century.

But the idea of changing educational requirements currently enforced, at some level, in all 50 states has South Dakota lawmakers speaking out.

“So when a child is born in the hospital, they’re given shots before they even get out of the hospital. By the time they go to kindergarten, they probably get 35 plus shots in this little body that’s trying to develop normally. And these different chemicals are being placed in the body,” said Rep. Manny Steele (R-Sioux Falls).

The president of the American Academy of Pediatrics said if this bill passes, it would expose South Dakota’s kids to diseases that have otherwise been eliminated.

It would also make the state the first to take away immunization requirements for school enrollment.