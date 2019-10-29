South Dakota lawmakers look to Egypt for Trade Deal

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China has South Dakota lawmakers looking to sell agriculture products elsewhere, trade talks have started with Egypt.

South Dakota State Representative Michael Saba says Egypt is already one of the top ten purchasers of U.S. corn and soybean.

Later this week, two Egyptian officials will be in the U.S. to start these trade talks with South Dakota.

They will spend one day in South Dakota, and two others here in Iowa.

Talks with different nations on trade started when the U.S. lost an agreement with China, one of our largest agricultural trading partners.

A loss, President Trump says, we are about to get back.