South Dakota lawmakers considering emergency bills for COVID-19 fight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is asking South Dakota lawmakers to act Monday on a series of emergency bills aimed at a months-long COVID-19 fight.

The emergency legislation covers a range of issues. One bill pushes local elections back until at least June.

Another allows the secretary of health to put restrictions on group gatherings.

The governor is also looking to create a fund of about $11 million for loans to small businesses affected by the pandemic.

Most lawmakers won’t be in the Capitol building Monday.

They’ll be speaking and voting via a video call system.

They will also consider overriding earlier vetoes by Noem.