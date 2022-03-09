NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KCAU) — Bars and restaurants have arguably been the industry hit hardest by the nationwide worker shortage, but recent South Dakota legislation aims to help ease that issue.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported close to a half-million job openings in the foodservice industry back in August, and while that number continues to decline, restaurant owners are still looking for solutions to their short staff.

South Dakota Senator Jim Bolin represents the southeastern corner of the state and explained why Senate Bill 101 was needed for small-town drinking establishments.

“This really came about just because of the tremendous shortage of workers, and restaurants in places are closing maybe one or two days a week because they can’t find help and all those things,” said Sen. Bolin.

Zort’s Prime Time & Casino is one of the many places in Siouxland that’s been forced to tweak their hours due to low staff numbers, but general manager Dennis Peterson said despite what the bill could do to open up the labor force, having a minor behind the bar is still a liability concern.

“I understand there needs to be somebody 21 in the building but that 21-year-old could still be your friend and then you’re dealing with a 21-year-old, who is legal, allowing a minor to drink or allowing minor friends to come in and drink also,” said Peterson.

With a video lottery casino in the same area as the bar, Peterson said hiring underage bartenders could be an issue if they’re unable to serve the casino’s patrons.

“Are they going to allow 18 and 19-year-olds too to work in the casino? I mean, really what’s the difference? The only difference is they’re cashing tickets. I would much rather see an 18, 19-year-old cashing tickets than I would serving alcohol,” said Peterson.

Senator Bolin said all people 21 and under looking to become bartenders must still be certified by a nationally recognized alcohol management program before they can mix drinks.