SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of the violent crimes in South Dakota happen in a residence and are committed by someone known to the victim, according to the FBI’s 2022 crime report.

Violent crime is defined as homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The data is information reported by law enforcement to the FBI largely through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) and the Summary Reporting System (SRS), according to the FBI.

Of the 3,296 violent crimes that happened in 2022, 1,803 happened in a residence. At least in 1,100 incidents the victim was a girlfriend, boyfriend or an acquaintance. Another 331 were committed by someone who was otherwise known to the offender. And 399 were committed by a stranger to the victim.

South Dakota’s data is similar to the U.S. Of the 951,270 violent crimes reported in the U.S. in 2022, 477,053 happened in a residence.

But here’s a difference, in many of the violent crimes, the offender was a stranger, or the relationship was unknown, or an acquaintance.

In 2022, there were 1,404 aggravated assaults at a residence. Again, most often the victim knew the offender. There were 427 aggravated assaults on a highway, street, alley, or sidewalk.

The least likely spot for violent crime in 2022 in South Dakota was a rest area.

Based on FBI data, the most likely place for a vehicle to get stolen is from a residence.

The state had 2,114 vehicles reported stolen to 107 law enforcement agencies in 2022. The FBI said 850 were stolen from a residence.

In 2023, more than 1,000 vehicles were stolen in Sioux Falls, according to Sioux Falls Police. Most of the stolen vehicles had their keys left inside them.

There were 6,395 drug/narcotic violations in 2022. Just like violent crimes or vehicle thefts, a residence is a common location for drug/narcotic violations.

Most of the drug/narcotics violations, 3,282, were on a highway, alley, street or sidewalk. The second most common place was a residence with 1,058.

Destruction or damage to property was more likely to happen a residence. There were 2,012 incidents of damage to property at residences in 2022.

In 336 instances the incident was a stranger to the victim or an acquaintance in 300 incidents. The victims in most of the remaining damage incidents were a neighbor, boyfriend, girlfriend or other was responsible for most of the remaining damage incidents.

In 88 kidnapping or abduction incidents, the location was a residence. Of the 144 reported incidents, only 13 victims were a stranger to the offender. The victim in most incidents was boyfriend or girlfriend.