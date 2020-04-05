South Dakota health officials announce 28 more cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 240

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health has announced 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 240.
The state’s health department said that as of April 5 that 22 people have been hospitalized, two deaths and 84 have recovered from the virus.
Health officials said there are 5,353 negative tests and no pending tests in South Dakota.
They mention that out of the 240 cases in the state that 122 are women and 118 are men in the following age groups:
- 0-19 years: 9
- 20 to 29 years: 47
- 30 to 39 years: 46
- 40 to 49 years: 43
- 50 to 59 years: 45
- 60 to 69 years: 33
- 70 to 79 years: 9
- 80+ years: 8
Here’s the full list as of April 5 of all the counties that have at least one positive case of the virus and how many have recovered from COVID-19:
|County
|Total Positive Cases
|# Recovered
|Aurora
|1
|1
|Beadle
|21
|18
|Bon Homme
|1
|1
|Brookings
|3
|2
|Brown
|9
|5
|Charles Mix
|2
|1
|Clark
|1
|1
|Clay
|3
|2
|Codington
|10
|4
|Davison
|3
|2
|Deuel
|1
|0
|Fall River
|1
|1
|Faulk
|1
|1
|Hamlin
|1
|0
|Hughes
|3
|2
|Hutchinson
|2
|2
|Lake
|1
|0
|Lawrence
|9
|5
|Lincoln
|23
|4
|Lyman
|1
|1
|Marshall
|1
|1
|McCook
|2
|1
|Meade
|1
|1
|Minnehaha
|104
|18
|Pennington
|6
|2
|Roberts
|4
|0
|Spink
|3
|1
|Todd
|1
|0
|Turner
|4
|1
|Union
|3
|1
|Yankton
|14
|5
The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.
Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.
To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.
- Siouxland District Health Department
- South Dakota Department of Health
- Iowa Department of Public Health
- Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization