South Dakota health officials announce 28 more cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 240

by: Reilly Mahon

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health has announced 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 240.

The state’s health department said that as of April 5 that 22 people have been hospitalized, two deaths and 84 have recovered from the virus.

Health officials said there are 5,353 negative tests and no pending tests in South Dakota.

They mention that out of the 240 cases in the state that 122 are women and 118 are men in the following age groups:

  • 0-19 years: 9
  • 20 to 29 years: 47
  • 30 to 39 years: 46
  • 40 to 49 years: 43
  • 50 to 59 years: 45
  • 60 to 69 years: 33
  • 70 to 79 years: 9
  • 80+ years: 8

Here’s the full list as of April 5 of all the counties that have at least one positive case of the virus and how many have recovered from COVID-19:

CountyTotal Positive Cases# Recovered
Aurora11
Beadle2118
Bon Homme11
Brookings32
Brown95
Charles Mix21
Clark11
Clay32
Codington104
Davison32
Deuel10
Fall River11
Faulk11
Hamlin10
Hughes32
Hutchinson22
Lake10
Lawrence95
Lincoln234
Lyman11
Marshall11
McCook21
Meade11
Minnehaha10418
Pennington62
Roberts40
Spink31
Todd10
Turner41
Union31
Yankton145

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

  • Wash their hands often
  • Avoid close contact
  • Stay home if sick
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Clean and disinfect
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.

