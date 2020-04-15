South Dakota health officials announce 180 additional cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 1,168

by: Reilly Mahon

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has announced 180 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,168.

Health officials said that 51 are hospitalized, 329 have recovered, and six deaths.

DOH said there are 8,691 negatives tests and zero tests pending.

The six deaths are four men and two men in the following counties:

  • Beadle: 2
  • Minneehaha: 2
  • McCook: 1
  • Pennington: 1

For the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland that have COVID-19 cases:

  • Lincoln: 65 cases with 28 recoveries
  • Yankton: 22 cases with 17 recoveries
  • Clay: five cases with four recoveries
  • Turner: five cases with one recovery
  • Union: four cases with three recoveries
  • Bon Homme: four cases with three recoveries
  • Hutchinson: two cases with two recoveries

Health officials mention that 637 men and 531 women have COVID-19 in these age groups:

  • 0-19 years: 55
  • 20-29 years: 220
  • 30-39 years: 286
  • 40-49 years: 236
  • 50-59 years: 215 with two deaths
  • 60-69 years: 123 with one death
  • 70-79 years: 19 with one death
  • 80+ years: 14 with two deaths

Here’s the full list of counties in the state that have at least one positive case of the virus and how many have recovered:

CountyTotal Positive Cases# Recovered
Aurora11
Beadle2119
Bon Homme43
Brookings96
Brown1510
Charles Mix42
Clark11
Clay54
Codington1311
Corson11
Davison33
Deuel11
Fall River11
Faulk11
Hamlin11
Hughes54
Hutchinson22
Hyde10
Jerauld32
Lake21
Lawrence99
Lincoln6528
Lyman22
Marshall11
McCook31
Meade11
Miner10
Minnehaha934179
Oglala Lakota11
Pennington96
Roberts43
Sanborn30
Spink32
Sully10
Todd11
Turner51
Union43
Walworth50
Yankton2217

