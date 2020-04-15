South Dakota health officials announce 180 additional cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 1,168

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has announced 180 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,168.

Health officials said that 51 are hospitalized, 329 have recovered, and six deaths.

DOH said there are 8,691 negatives tests and zero tests pending.

The six deaths are four men and two men in the following counties:

Beadle: 2

Minneehaha: 2

McCook: 1

Pennington: 1

For the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland that have COVID-19 cases:

Lincoln: 65 cases with 28 recoveries

Yankton: 22 cases with 17 recoveries

Clay: five cases with four recoveries

Turner: five cases with one recovery

Union: four cases with three recoveries

Bon Homme: four cases with three recoveries

Hutchinson: two cases with two recoveries

Health officials mention that 637 men and 531 women have COVID-19 in these age groups:

0-19 years: 55

20-29 years: 220

30-39 years: 286

40-49 years: 236

50-59 years: 215 with two deaths

60-69 years: 123 with one death

70-79 years: 19 with one death

80+ years: 14 with two deaths

Here’s the full list of counties in the state that have at least one positive case of the virus and how many have recovered: