South Dakota health officials announce 104 new cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 730

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has announced 104 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 730.

Bon Homme County is reporting one additional case of the virus, which brings that county’s number to four cases.

Lincoln County is also reporting more cases of COVID-19. The county has seven new cases, raising their total cases number to 46.

Health officials said that 43 are hospitalized, six deaths, and 197 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH said that there are 7,823 negative tests and no tests are pending as of April 12.

Courtesy of South Dakota Department of Health

The six deaths in the state are four men and two women. The deaths by county are Beadle with two, Minnehaha with two, McCook with one, and Pennington with one.

The counties in South Dakota with at least one case of COVID-19 that are in Siouxland are:

Lincoln: 46

Yankton: 20

Clay: 6

Bon Homme: 4

Union: 4

Hutchinson: 2

Health officials also said there are 388 men and 342 women with the virus in the following age categories and deaths in those groups:

0-19 years: 26

20-29 years: 146

30-39 years: 175

40-49 years: 128

50-59 years: 143 with two deaths

60-69 years: 84 with one death

70-79 years: 16 with one death

80+ years: 12 with two deaths

Here’s the full list of counties in South Dakota that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 and how many recoveries in those counties:

County Total Positive Cases # Recovered Aurora 1 1 Beadle 21 19 Bon Homme 4 3 Brookings 8 6 Brown 14 10 Brule 1 0 Charles Mix 4 1 Clark 1 1 Clay 6 4 Codington 12 11 Corson 1 0 Davison 3 3 Deuel 1 1 Fall River 1 1 Faulk 1 1 Hamlin 1 1 Hughes 5 3 Hutchinson 2 2 Jerauld 3 0 Lake 2 1 Lawrence 9 9 Lincoln 46 19 Lyman 2 2 Marshall 1 1 McCook 2 1 Meade 1 1 Miner 1 0 Minnehaha 527 69 Oglala Lakota 1 0 Pennington 8 5 Roberts 4 3 Sanborn 1 0 Spink 3 2 Sully 1 0 Todd 1 1 Turner 5 1 Union 4 2 Walworth 1 0 Yankton 20 12

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.