South Dakota health officials announce 104 new cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 730

by: Reilly Mahon

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has announced 104 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 730.

Bon Homme County is reporting one additional case of the virus, which brings that county’s number to four cases.

Lincoln County is also reporting more cases of COVID-19. The county has seven new cases, raising their total cases number to 46.

Health officials said that 43 are hospitalized, six deaths, and 197 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH said that there are 7,823 negative tests and no tests are pending as of April 12.

The six deaths in the state are four men and two women. The deaths by county are Beadle with two, Minnehaha with two, McCook with one, and Pennington with one.

The counties in South Dakota with at least one case of COVID-19 that are in Siouxland are:

  • Lincoln: 46
  • Yankton: 20
  • Clay: 6
  • Bon Homme: 4
  • Union: 4
  • Hutchinson: 2

Health officials also said there are 388 men and 342 women with the virus in the following age categories and deaths in those groups:

  • 0-19 years: 26
  • 20-29 years: 146
  • 30-39 years: 175
  • 40-49 years: 128
  • 50-59 years: 143 with two deaths
  • 60-69 years: 84 with one death
  • 70-79 years: 16 with one death
  • 80+ years: 12 with two deaths

Here’s the full list of counties in South Dakota that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 and how many recoveries in those counties:

CountyTotal Positive Cases# Recovered
Aurora11
Beadle2119
Bon Homme43
Brookings86
Brown1410
Brule10
Charles Mix41
Clark11
Clay64
Codington1211
Corson10
Davison33
Deuel11
Fall River11
Faulk11
Hamlin11
Hughes53
Hutchinson22
Jerauld30
Lake21
Lawrence99
Lincoln4619
Lyman22
Marshall11
McCook21
Meade11
Miner10
Minnehaha52769
Oglala Lakota10
Pennington85
Roberts43
Sanborn10
Spink32
Sully10
Todd11
Turner51
Union42
Walworth10
Yankton2012

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

  • Wash their hands often
  • Avoid close contact
  • Stay home if sick
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Clean and disinfect
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

