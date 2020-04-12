South Dakota health officials announce 104 new cases of COVID-19, brings state total to 730

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has announced 104 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 730.
Bon Homme County is reporting one additional case of the virus, which brings that county’s number to four cases.
Lincoln County is also reporting more cases of COVID-19. The county has seven new cases, raising their total cases number to 46.
Health officials said that 43 are hospitalized, six deaths, and 197 people have recovered from the virus.
DOH said that there are 7,823 negative tests and no tests are pending as of April 12.
The six deaths in the state are four men and two women. The deaths by county are Beadle with two, Minnehaha with two, McCook with one, and Pennington with one.
The counties in South Dakota with at least one case of COVID-19 that are in Siouxland are:
- Lincoln: 46
- Yankton: 20
- Clay: 6
- Bon Homme: 4
- Union: 4
- Hutchinson: 2
Health officials also said there are 388 men and 342 women with the virus in the following age categories and deaths in those groups:
- 0-19 years: 26
- 20-29 years: 146
- 30-39 years: 175
- 40-49 years: 128
- 50-59 years: 143 with two deaths
- 60-69 years: 84 with one death
- 70-79 years: 16 with one death
- 80+ years: 12 with two deaths
Here’s the full list of counties in South Dakota that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 and how many recoveries in those counties:
|County
|Total Positive Cases
|# Recovered
|Aurora
|1
|1
|Beadle
|21
|19
|Bon Homme
|4
|3
|Brookings
|8
|6
|Brown
|14
|10
|Brule
|1
|0
|Charles Mix
|4
|1
|Clark
|1
|1
|Clay
|6
|4
|Codington
|12
|11
|Corson
|1
|0
|Davison
|3
|3
|Deuel
|1
|1
|Fall River
|1
|1
|Faulk
|1
|1
|Hamlin
|1
|1
|Hughes
|5
|3
|Hutchinson
|2
|2
|Jerauld
|3
|0
|Lake
|2
|1
|Lawrence
|9
|9
|Lincoln
|46
|19
|Lyman
|2
|2
|Marshall
|1
|1
|McCook
|2
|1
|Meade
|1
|1
|Miner
|1
|0
|Minnehaha
|527
|69
|Oglala Lakota
|1
|0
|Pennington
|8
|5
|Roberts
|4
|3
|Sanborn
|1
|0
|Spink
|3
|2
|Sully
|1
|0
|Todd
|1
|1
|Turner
|5
|1
|Union
|4
|2
|Walworth
|1
|0
|Yankton
|20
|12
The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.
Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.
To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
