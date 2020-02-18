South Dakota Governor Noem backs Native American culture schools

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A proposal to start schools in South Dakota that focus on teaching Native American language and culture has gained a key ally in Gov. Kristi Noem.

Advisers from the Republican governor’s office helped present a revamped bill to a Senate committee Tuesday.

It would allow Oceti Sakowin schools that teach Sioux language and culture.

The idea is an effort to address low rates of high school graduation and college attendance in some communities in the state.

The governor opposed the proposal when it was presented two weeks ago, but compromised with the schools’ proponents to rewrite the proposal.

A Senate committee will decide whether to approve it on Thursday.