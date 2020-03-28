South Dakota Gov. Noem signs hemp and other bills, but says budget in doubt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/KCAU) — Gov. Kristi Noem has signed 15 bills that allocate millions of dollars to South Dakota programs, including industrial hemp.
But the governor offered no guarantee on whether the funding for the programs would remain after the state reworks its budget in light of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Noem says the allocations will likely depend on how much money the state gets from the federal government in a stimulus bill.
“At the moment, it is unknown how much relief the federal stimulus bills will give to South Dakotans. I’m signing these 15 bills with one caveat – we may need to come back in June and make drastic changes to both the current budget and next year’s fiscal year budget. As we receive further guidance from the federal government on what resources may be available to us, I will provide updates to the legislature and the public,” said Gov. Noem.
The bills she signed give millions of dollars to an industrial hemp program, a veteran’s cemetery, a School of Health Sciences building at the University of South Dakota and expanding broadband to rural communities.
Here’s the full list of the 15 bills signed on Friday.
- SB 17 – An Act to make an appropriation for the plugging and surface reclamation of natural gas wells and to declare an emergency.
- SB 33 – An Act to authorize the Department of the Military to construct a storage building located in Brown County, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 35 – An Act to revise the appropriation for the State Veterans’ Cemetery and to declare an emergency.
- SB 36 – An Act to transfer funds from the budget reserve fund and to declare an emergency.
- SB 38 – An Act to revise the General Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2020.
- SB 40 – An Act to authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the construction of an Allied Health Facility and the demolition of Julian Hall and the Julian Hall Addition to the University of South Dakota, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency.
- SB 113 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding instruction permits and restricted minor’s driving permits.
- HB 1008 – An Act to legalize the growth, production, and transportation of industrial hemp in the state, to make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1035 – An Act to make an appropriation from the water and environment fund and its revolving fund subfunds for various water and environmental purposes, to revise the water resources projects list, and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1042 – An Act to revise the special education property tax levy for school districts and to revise the state aid to special education formula.
- HB 1043 – An Act to revise the property tax levies for the general fund of school districts and to revise the state aid to education formula.
- HB 1100 – An Act to make an appropriation to begin the research and development of a new bioprocessing facility and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1169 – An Act to prohibit the use of certain electronic devices while driving.
- HB 1189 – An Act to make an appropriation to expand rural access to broadband services and to declare an emergency.
- HB 1294 – An Act to appropriate money for the ordinary expenses of the legislative, judicial, and executive departments of the state, the expenses of state institutions, interest on the public debt, and for common schools.