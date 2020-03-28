South Dakota Gov. Noem signs hemp and other bills, but says budget in doubt

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/KCAU) — Gov. Kristi Noem has signed 15 bills that allocate millions of dollars to South Dakota programs, including industrial hemp.

But the governor offered no guarantee on whether the funding for the programs would remain after the state reworks its budget in light of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Noem says the allocations will likely depend on how much money the state gets from the federal government in a stimulus bill.

“At the moment, it is unknown how much relief the federal stimulus bills will give to South Dakotans. I’m signing these 15 bills with one caveat – we may need to come back in June and make drastic changes to both the current budget and next year’s fiscal year budget. As we receive further guidance from the federal government on what resources may be available to us, I will provide updates to the legislature and the public,” said Gov. Noem.

The bills she signed give millions of dollars to an industrial hemp program, a veteran’s cemetery, a School of Health Sciences building at the University of South Dakota and expanding broadband to rural communities.

Here’s the full list of the 15 bills signed on Friday.