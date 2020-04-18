South Dakota Gov. Noem says she’ll stick to her timeline after President Trump guidance

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem says she’s anxious to see businesses up and running in South Dakota, but it won’t be on President Donald Trump’s timeline.

The Republican governor on Friday called guidance from the White House on reopening “helpful” but said she “will still make decisions that are best for our state.”

Health officials expect infections in South Dakota to peak in mid-June.

Although Noem hasn’t ordered businesses to close or issued a statewide stay-at-home order like most other governors have, she has stressed that people should take precautions to slow the spread of the disease “several more weeks.”