PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has hired a new chief of staff. Tony Venhuizen, who held the top staff position under former Gov. Dennis Daugaard, will be Noem’s newest adviser.

He has been working for her office on a temporary basis since former chief of staff Joshua Shields left after less than three months on the job.

Venhuizen lives in Sioux Falls and will not move to Pierre.