South Dakota Gov. Noem announces public schools will close for another week

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Gov. Noem has announced in a news conference on Tuesday afternoon that South Dakota public schools will be closed for another week.

She said that next week, school will not be held in South Dakota.

We are going to give ourselves a little bit more time to continue to develop out our testing and lab capabilities to work with our healthcare providers to make sure that regardless of how we go as far as development of this virus across the state that we’re prepared for it and we’re ready to take care of individuals who may want to be tested or taken care of, if they do test positive. From South Dakota Governor Krisit Noem

The South Dakota Department of Health said on Tuesday that there is one new case of coronavirus in the state.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 11 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The case is a woman between the ages of 50-59 who lives in Minnehaha County. It is a travel-related case.

The governor said there is no community spread in the state at this time.

For more information on coronavirus in South Dakota, go to their Department of Health’s website.