South Dakota GFP accepting proposals for two Spring Creek Recreation Area businesses

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP) is offering an opportunity to operate two businesses to interested entrepreneurs.

The businesses are a restaurant and a convenience store within the Spring Creek Recreation Area, located 20 miles north of Pierre.

The synopsis of the operation details the terms and conditions of how interested operators can submit a proposal for consideration.

It will also include a detailed business opportunity, the requirements necessary to submit a proposal, and the required services.

The GFP will take proposals until March 6 at 8 a.m.

For more information on the synopsis, click here.