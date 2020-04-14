South Dakota DSS offers help to families in need during COVID-19 pandemic

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) is reminding residents of programs it offers to supports individuals and families as COVID-19 brings with it uncertainty and financial hardships.

“The mission of the Department of Social Services is to create strong families. When families are struggling, there are options to help support and strengthen them, “said Laurie Gill, DSS Cabinet Secretary.

For families dealing with financial stress, the DSS said they have economic assistance programs available that may help.

The programs include assistance with nutrition, home heating, and healthcare expenses, as well as temporary financial assistance for very low-income families with children who are deprived of parental support.

Childcare assistance is also available to families who meet income guidelines and minimum work and/or school requirements. Additional information including application forms are available by clicking on the Child Care tab at dss.sd.gov.

“These are difficult times and the Department of Social Services is committed to helping support families through them. If an individual lost their job or a family had wages significantly reduced, that can add a lot of stress to an already difficult situation. We are here to help when families need it,” Gill said.

The eligibility varies by program. To apply, go online to dss.sd.gov and click on the Economic Assistance tab or call your local DSS office.

Contact information for offices across South Dakota is available by clicking on the Find Your Local Office link at dss.sd.gov.

