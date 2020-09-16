South Dakota DOT receives $22M for Hwy 34 reconstruction from US 81 to I-29

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will receive $22 million for the reconstruction of South Dakota Highway 34 in Siouxland.

The money will go towards the reconstruction of South Dakota Highway 34 from US 81 to I-29 in Clay, Turner, and Yankton Counties.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation of a $1 billion investment in infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grants program.

“This Administration is making significant investments in infrastructure, and this $1 billion in BUILD grants will repair, rebuild, and revitalize transportation systems across America,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

The reconstruction will be for about approximately 30 miles of Highway 46 and will include widening shoulders, installing left-turn lanes, adding rumble strips, and improving intersections.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said the improvement will help reduce the number and severity of crashes.

Reconstruction will also replace deficient bridge structures and resurfaces roadways at the end of their useful life.