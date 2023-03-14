YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is asking for the community to provide input on a study of Interstate 29 in the Siouxland area.

The study hopes to create a plan to modernize the I-29 corridor in the northwestern part of the Sioux City metro. It is being done in collaboration with the SDDOT, the City of North Sioux City, the community of Dakota Dunes, Union County, and the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO).

The study will be done in four phases with public and stakeholder engagement, which the SDDOT said will be a key part of each phase. Meetings will be held in-person and virtually where members can submit written comments.

Officials are wanting to develop a plan to address the aging infrastructure, traffic impacts, and safety. The study is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024 with any construction projects happening from 2030 to 2040.

A public survey is available. Officials are asking the public to share their input by May 1.