South Dakota COVID-19 death toll increases by three, cases by 91

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 91 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 6,626.

Health officials reported three new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 91.

There are 818 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 5,717 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 645 hospitalizations and 73 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 78,100 tests performed, 71,474 came back negative.

See the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.