Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise by 36, state total now 165

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health has announced an additional 36 cases on April 2, bringing the state’s total to 165.

They have also stated that there have been two deaths, with 17 people hospitalized, and 57 people recovered.

Here is a look at the current number of positive cases by county.

CountyPositive Cases
Aurora1
Beadle21
Bon Homme1
Brookings2
Brown6
Charles Mix1
Clark1
Clay3
Codington6
Davison3
Deuel1
Fall River1
Faulk1
Hamlin1
Hughes3
Hutchinson2
Lake1
Lawrence9
Lincoln17
Lyman1
Marshall1
McCook2
Meade1
Minnehaha54
Pennington6
Roberts2
Spink1
Todd1
Turner2
Union3
Yankton10

Here is a look at the level of community impact of COVID-19 by county in South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss