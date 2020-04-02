South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise by 36, state total now 165

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health has announced an additional 36 cases on April 2, bringing the state’s total to 165.

They have also stated that there have been two deaths, with 17 people hospitalized, and 57 people recovered.

Here is a look at the current number of positive cases by county.

County Positive Cases Aurora 1 Beadle 21 Bon Homme 1 Brookings 2 Brown 6 Charles Mix 1 Clark 1 Clay 3 Codington 6 Davison 3 Deuel 1 Fall River 1 Faulk 1 Hamlin 1 Hughes 3 Hutchinson 2 Lake 1 Lawrence 9 Lincoln 17 Lyman 1 Marshall 1 McCook 2 Meade 1 Minnehaha 54 Pennington 6 Roberts 2 Spink 1 Todd 1 Turner 2 Union 3 Yankton 10

Here is a look at the level of community impact of COVID-19 by county in South Dakota.