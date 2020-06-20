South Dakota confirms 67 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 67 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,225.

Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 81.

The state’s health department said 5,335 people have recovered from the virus, which means 59 additional recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 809 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

DOH reported a total of 598 hospitalizations and 91 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 71,193 tests performed, 65,035, or 91% of them, came back negative.

For a full list of South Dakota’s Siouxland counties, including negative tests, positive and recovered cases, see below.

Lincoln: 317 confirmed, 252 recovered, 3,864 negative tests

Union: 116 confirmed, 101 recovered, 1,178 negative tests, 1 death

Yankton: 64 confirmed, 53 recovered, 1,996 negative tests

Clay: 73 confirmed, 55 recovered, 844 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 23 recovered, 563 negative tests

Bon Homme: 11 confirmed, 8 recovered, 524 negative tests

Hutchinson: 10 confirmed, 7 recovered, 622 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.

