South Dakota confirms 54 additional COVID-19 cases, 15 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 54 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Thursday bringing the state total to 447 cases.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) also confirmed 15 new recoveries from the virus. Recoveries are included in the state total and there are now 161 COVID-19 recoveries in the state.

According to the DOH, there have been six COVID-19-related deaths in South Dakota. Below is a chart showing which counties those deaths were in.

County of Residence# of Deaths
Beadle2
McCook1
Minnehaha2
Pennington1

Below is a chart from the DOH with the total number of positive COVID-19 cases and recoveries in South Dakota.

CountyTotal Positive Cases# Recovered
Aurora11
Beadle2119
Bon Homme31
Brookings65
Brown149
Charles Mix21
Clark11
Clay63
Codington1210
Corson10
Davison33
Deuel11
Fall River11
Faulk11
Hamlin10
Hughes43
Hutchinson22
Jerauld10
Lake20
Lawrence98
Lincoln3315
Lyman21
Marshall11
McCook21
Meade11
Minnehaha27448
Oglala Lakota10
Pennington75
Roberts43
Spink32
Todd11
Turner51
Union31
Yankton1812

