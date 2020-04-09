South Dakota confirms 54 additional COVID-19 cases, 15 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 54 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Thursday bringing the state total to 447 cases.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) also confirmed 15 new recoveries from the virus. Recoveries are included in the state total and there are now 161 COVID-19 recoveries in the state.

According to the DOH, there have been six COVID-19-related deaths in South Dakota. Below is a chart showing which counties those deaths were in.

County of Residence # of Deaths Beadle 2 McCook 1 Minnehaha 2 Pennington 1

Below is a chart from the DOH with the total number of positive COVID-19 cases and recoveries in South Dakota.

County Total Positive Cases # Recovered Aurora 1 1 Beadle 21 19 Bon Homme 3 1 Brookings 6 5 Brown 14 9 Charles Mix 2 1 Clark 1 1 Clay 6 3 Codington 12 10 Corson 1 0 Davison 3 3 Deuel 1 1 Fall River 1 1 Faulk 1 1 Hamlin 1 0 Hughes 4 3 Hutchinson 2 2 Jerauld 1 0 Lake 2 0 Lawrence 9 8 Lincoln 33 15 Lyman 2 1 Marshall 1 1 McCook 2 1 Meade 1 1 Minnehaha 274 48 Oglala Lakota 1 0 Pennington 7 5 Roberts 4 3 Spink 3 2 Todd 1 1 Turner 5 1 Union 3 1 Yankton 18 12

