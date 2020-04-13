Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

South Dakota confirms 138 additional COVID-19 cases, 10 new recoveries

Local News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 138 additional cases of COVID-19 and 10 new recoveries in South Dakota Monday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), the state now totals 868 positive cases.

57 of the new cases are linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield Foods.

127 of the new cases were confirmed in Minnehaha County. The county total rose to 654 positive cases including 76 recoveries.

South Dakota has a total of six deaths and 207 recoveries.

Lincoln County is reporting four new cases and two more recoveries.

Union County has one additional case of COVID-19

Yankton County confirmed two additional cases and one new recovery.

Here are the counties in South Dakota that have at least one positive case of COVID-19:

  • Lincoln: 50
  • Yankton: 22
  • Clay: 5
  • Bon Homme: 4
  • Union: 5
  • Hutchinson: 2

DOH also confirmed an additional hospitalization due to the virus. The state now total a cumulative 44 hospitalization for COVID-19. That number does not necessarily reflect the number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized.

CountyTotal Positive Cases# Recovered
Aurora11
Beadle2119
Bon Homme43
Brookings96
Brown1410
Brule10
Charles Mix41
Clark11
Clay54
Codington1211
Corson10
Davison33
Deuel11
Fall River11
Faulk11
Hamlin11
Hughes53
Hutchinson22
Hyde10
Jerauld30
Lake21
Lawrence99
Lincoln5021
Lyman22
Marshall11
McCook21
Meade11
Miner10
Minnehaha65476
Oglala Lakota10
Pennington95
Roberts43
Sanborn20
Spink32
Sully10
Todd11
Turner51
Union52
Walworth20
Yankton2213
South Dakota DOH

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories