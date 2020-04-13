South Dakota confirms 138 additional COVID-19 cases, 10 new recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 138 additional cases of COVID-19 and 10 new recoveries in South Dakota Monday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), the state now totals 868 positive cases.

57 of the new cases are linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield Foods.

127 of the new cases were confirmed in Minnehaha County. The county total rose to 654 positive cases including 76 recoveries.

South Dakota has a total of six deaths and 207 recoveries.

Lincoln County is reporting four new cases and two more recoveries.

Union County has one additional case of COVID-19

Yankton County confirmed two additional cases and one new recovery.

Here are the counties in South Dakota that have at least one positive case of COVID-19:

Lincoln: 50

Yankton: 22

Clay: 5

Bon Homme: 4

Union: 5

Hutchinson: 2

DOH also confirmed an additional hospitalization due to the virus. The state now total a cumulative 44 hospitalization for COVID-19. That number does not necessarily reflect the number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized.

County Total Positive Cases # Recovered Aurora 1 1 Beadle 21 19 Bon Homme 4 3 Brookings 9 6 Brown 14 10 Brule 1 0 Charles Mix 4 1 Clark 1 1 Clay 5 4 Codington 12 11 Corson 1 0 Davison 3 3 Deuel 1 1 Fall River 1 1 Faulk 1 1 Hamlin 1 1 Hughes 5 3 Hutchinson 2 2 Hyde 1 0 Jerauld 3 0 Lake 2 1 Lawrence 9 9 Lincoln 50 21 Lyman 2 2 Marshall 1 1 McCook 2 1 Meade 1 1 Miner 1 0 Minnehaha 654 76 Oglala Lakota 1 0 Pennington 9 5 Roberts 4 3 Sanborn 2 0 Spink 3 2 Sully 1 0 Todd 1 1 Turner 5 1 Union 5 2 Walworth 2 0 Yankton 22 13 South Dakota DOH

