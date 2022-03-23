SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drought concerns in many areas of South Dakota will likely remain throughout 2022.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor showed two-thirds of South Dakota in moderate or severe drought and the climate outlook leans towards warmer and drier than average climate through June.

“Now is the time for farmers, ranchers and others to prepare for drought and plan ahead for what they can do in the event of worsening conditions,” Laura Edwards, South Dakota State University Extension’s State Climatologist, said in a news release.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center has April precipitation leaning toward drier than average for most of South Dakota.

SDSU Extension says the current drought in central and western South Dakota has been ongoing since mid-2020 and many areas in the state have soil moisture shortages from previous dry years and stock ponds as well as surface water are lower than average for this time of year.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor will be released Thursday.

For some drought resources, SDSU Extension has a special page online.