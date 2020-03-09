South Dakota can test about 900 for the coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (Argus Leader/AP) — South Dakota health officials say the state has the ability to test about 900 people for the coronavirus. To date, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in South Dakota.

The Department of Health says it tested five people so far and all were negative. Department spokesman Derrick Haskins says the state has about 1900 tests for the virus. And since an individual would need to undergo a minimum of two of the tests, including an oral and a nasal swab, the state can test about 900 people.

Haskins tells the Argus Leader that anyone who suspects they have been infected should contact their healthcare provider by phone before going to a hospital or clinic.

