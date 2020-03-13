South Dakota budget to fund pay raises, hemp, bridges and USD building

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Legislature has approved a 2% boost to funding for salary for teachers, state employees and people who work for nonprofits with government funding as it passed a budget that will start in July.
Lawmakers also have money left over to fund a hemp program, build several university buildings and send a bit of money to counties to repair aging bridges.
The Legislature met into the night as they completed the main part of the session for the year.
The budget-making process was contentious at times, but in the end lawmakers have passed a balanced budget for the 131st year.
