South Dakota budget to fund pay raises, hemp, bridges and USD building

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014, Gov. Dennis Daugaard delivered the State of the State address on the first day of the 2014 legislative session in Pierre, S.D. (AP Photo/Rapid City Journal, Chris Huber)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Legislature has approved a 2% boost to funding for salary for teachers, state employees and people who work for nonprofits with government funding as it passed a budget that will start in July.

Lawmakers also have money left over to fund a hemp program, build several university buildings and send a bit of money to counties to repair aging bridges.

The Legislature met into the night as they completed the main part of the session for the year.

The budget-making process was contentious at times, but in the end lawmakers have passed a balanced budget for the 131st year.

